This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 7-13, 2023

Diana Ross, Ben Sidran, North Avenue Market celebrates a year, the return of The Rhythm Club, music of India, TosaFest, Brian Lynch and a tribute to Howie Epstein and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Sept. 7

North Avenue Market (5900 W. North Ave.) – One Year Anniversary, 11 a.m.

× Expand Photo by Ryan Hainey Photography via North Avenue Market - northavemkt.com North Avenue Market North Avenue Market

North Avenue Market celebrates its one-year anniversary with four days of entertainment from DJ Shawn Bost, jazz from Christopher’s Project, a drag show, vendors, food and Bittercube’s happy hour.

South Milwaukee Downtown Market @ 1101 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee, 3 p.m.

Over 50 vendors offering produce, organics, arts and crafts, baked goods, sweet treats, with live music from Reverend Jerry K.

Rock-A-Dials @ H-D Museum Bike Night, 5 p.m.

Start the weekend off with American roots music from the Rock-A-Dials, part of Harley-Davidson Museum Bike Nights.

Ben Sidran Trio @ Bar Centro, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo via Ben Sidran - bensidran.com Ben Sidran Ben Sidran

Ben Sidran’s overdue return to Milwaukee finds the pianist-singer-producer-interviewer-broadcaster and his group in an intimate setting. The author of Steve Miller’s “Space Cowboy” and the book Black Talk: How the Music of Black America Created a Radical Alternative to the Values of Western Literary Tradition is described as beyond a “Renaissance man” who has been at the piano since the ‘50s. (shepherdexpress.com/music/music-feature/ben-sidran-in-milwaukee-for-first-time-in-years)

Friday, Sept. 8

The Rhythm Club @ Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel, 5 p.m.

× Expand Photo: Mrs. Fun - Facebook The Rhythm Club The Rhythm Club

Over 20 years ago, The Rhythm Club was a popular band with a house gig every Tuesday at the Cafe Mélange in the Wisconsin Hotel. The good friends are back for a special reunion on Saturday at Saint Kate–The Arts Hotel. Robin Pluer (vocals, accordion), Connie Grauer (piano, keys and vocals), Kim Zick (drums) and Juli Wood (saxophones and vocals) will offer up a mix of funk, French, blues , R&B, tango and more.

Music of India – Baithak Concert, 2717 E. Hampshire St. 7 p.m.

Hindole Majumdar School of Music and Dance presents an intimate Indian classical music concert featuring santoor maestro Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya with Pandit Hindole Majumdar on tabla. Bhattacharya plays music that touches the inner soul. His music thrills listeners, transcending countries, cultures, gender, religions and age. Majumdar occupies a commendable position as a tabla player all over the world.

Tosa Fest @ The Village, Wauwatosa – also Saturday

× Expand Tosa Fest 2023 banner

Live music on three stages, five beer gardens and a “Spritzgarden” and Oktoberfest with Draft & Vessel Tosa—and more. Louie and The Flashbombs and The Hungry Williams perform Friday, People Brothers Band and Extra Crispy Brass Band play Saturday. More info here: facebook.com/events/1176817742935706.

“Country Sunshine: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville with Katie Deal” @ Milwaukee Repertory Theater, through Oct. 29

× "Patsy Cline Medley" | "Country Sunshine: The Legendary Ladies of Nashville with Katie Deal"

From Dolly Parton to Dotty West, Reba McEntire to Patti Page, to Shania Twain and June Carter Cash, this production is packed full of some of the most famous, highest chart-topping country anthems in history. Featuring renditions of favorite country songs performed by award-winning performer Katie Deal, whose vocal prowess is “positively captivating” (Winchester Star); complete with awe-inspiring stories of the accomplishments and impact these iconic women have made.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Wildflowers on the Water @ Lakeshore State Park, 3 p.m.

The inaugural Wildflowers on the Water–A Friends of Lakeshore State Park Gathering will include local musicians, artists and creators as well as food trucks, a community drum circle and activities for the youth and general public. A DNR naturalist will host guided hikes and there will be wildflower inspired activities throughout.

The event is designed to encourage the public to support the fundraising efforts for projects at the park such as wildflowers being planted in the park, bringing educational programming to the park.

Sarah Fierek is releasing her next original song, “Wildflowers,” and is dedicating a percentage of the song’s earnings back to Friends of Lakeshore State Park.

40th Annual Trimborn Farm Harvest of Arts & Crafts @ Trimborn Farm (8881 W. Grange Ave., Greendale), 10 a.m. – also Saturday.

× Expand Photo: Milwaukee County Historical Society Trimborn Farm Harvest of Arts and Crafts Trimborn Farm Harvest of Arts and Crafts

The Milwaukee County Historical Society invites the public to join in celebrating 40 years of beautiful crafts in a historic setting at the annual Trimborn Farm Harvest of Arts and Crafts. Over 100 artists and other exhibitors, chosen for their originality of design and quality of craft, will participate in this milestone event.

Aunt Pat’s Kitchen, a long-standing tradition at the Farm, will be open in the farmhouse selling treats, including the famous Trimborn family recipe cookies. Visitors can expect a wonderful time that includes art, music, great food, the Milwaukee County Parks Traveling Beer Garden, art activities by the Field Workshop, and a chance to explore the historic Trimborn Farm.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Petty Union Tribute to Howie Epstein and Brian Lynch Quartet @ Shank Hall, 7:30 p.m.

× Expand Image via Shank Hall Howie Epstein photos Howie Epstein

This benefit concert for RISE Drug Free MKE will honor two Nicolet High School classmates and Grammy Award winners—the late Howie Epstein, who played bass for 20 years with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and jazz trumpeter Brian Lynch.

This unique concert will feature PettyUnion, a Tom Petty tribute band, and the Brian Lynch Quartet, who will cover some jazz greats and play a few songs from his albums.

Diana Ross @ Miller High Life Theatre, 8 p.m.

× “You Keep Me Hangin' On” by The Supremes

Diana Ross came into the public eye as a member of Motown vocal group The Supremes and since 1970 has performed as a solo artist. Ross’ songs have long been a soundtrack for generations with the Supremes: “Where Did Our Love Go,” “Baby Love,” “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “Back in My Arms Again,” “My World Is Empty Without You,” “You Keep Me Hangin' On” and solo: “Upside Down,” “I'm Coming Out,” “Love Hangover” and “Ain't No Mountain High Enough.”

Russ Johnson @ Sugar Maple, 4 p.m.

× Russ Johnson with Robin Verheyen NY Quartet live @ Le Poisson Rouge

Russ Johnson, moonlighting from his gig as Director of Jazz Studies at University of Wisconsin-Parkside, returns to the Sugar Maple for a matinee show to celebrate the release of Reveal on Calligram Records. Johnson (trumpet/compositions) is joined by Mark Feldman (violin), Ethan Philion (bass) and Timothy Daisy (percussion).

Monday, Sept. 11

Richard Pinhas @ Club Garibaldi

× Richard Pinhas (Heldon) - Live @ La Gaité Lyrique Paris

Richard Pinhas is internationally recognized as one of France's major experimental musicians--the "father" of French electronic music. He was the founder of Heldon, a band whose violent fusion of electronics and guitar in the '70s rivaled the German electronic school. This show is part of Pinhas’ final U.S. Devolution Tour.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit w/Wednesday @ Riverside Theater, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy Pabst Theater Group Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

After six years with Drive-By Truckers, songwriter-guitarist Jason Isbell embarked on a solo career that continues to gain traction. Isbell’s trademark has become well-crafted songs, socially conscious subject matter and a rock and roll heart. A bit of trivia: the song "To a Band That I Loved" from Isbell’s 2015 album Something More Than Free was inspired by the Texas band Centro-Matic, whose multi-instrumentalist Will Johnson is a current member of the 400 Unit.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Respect! A Tribute to the Queen of Soul @ Indaba Band Shell (2450 W North Ave.), 6:30 p.m.

Rescheduled from Aug. 23, here is the make-up date for Respect! A Tribute to the Queen of Soul at the Indaba Band Shell and St. Ann Center Bucyrus Campus. This marks the last Indaba Nights concert for 2023.