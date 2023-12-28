This Week in MKE Music: Dec. 28-Jan. 3, 2024

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Company Brewing DJ Bizzon

Shows to celebrate releases by 9 A.M., Suzanne Grzanna and dak duBois, jazz at Edith Cocktail Bar and Caroline’s Jazz Club, Shepherd Express’ New Year’s picks and more—This Week in Milwaukee!

Thursday, Dec. 28

My Children Are Going to Hell - Album Release Show - 9 A.M. w/ RIOTNINE! and The Living Johnsons @ Cactus Club, 7:30 p.m.

× "Jim's Party The Squeakquel" by 9 A.M.

It’s time for the album release show for 9 A.M.’s My Children Are Going To Hell. Over the past four years of making music, their sound has shifted frequently. RIOTNINE! brings a new face to a passionate and forceful genre, greatly influenced by ‘90s emo, post-hardcore and skramz, and combines twinkly riffs and harsh vocals to engage the audience and bring an intense energy to the stage.

Chicken Wire Empire @ The Bend, 7:30 p.m.

× “Disarm” by Chicken Wire Empire

Chicken Wire Empire’s interpretation of the Smashing Pumpkin’s “Disarm” spares none of the song’s original intent. It’s both haunting and hypnotic, and certainly full of emotional turmoil. In the beginning there is a nice steady rhythm fronted by Jordan Kroeger and his locomotive tight bass lines, and the steady percussive guitar of Starr Moss. You feel prepared to hear another bluegrass number by these incredibly talented musicians.

Friday, Dec. 29

Juli Wood w/Mark Davis @ Edith Cocktail Bar, 6 p.m.

The Milwaukee Jazz Institute and Edith Cocktail Bar have joined forces to bring live jazz music to the heart of the Theater District every Friday night. For the past 25 years with five albums as a leader, several studio projects and countless worldwide performances, saxophonist, vocalist and composer Juli Wood has established herself as a solid, swinging, lyrical and entertaining performer on Chicago’s music scene. But of course, Milwaukee already knew that from Wood’s Milwaukee gigs with The R&B Cadets and Paul Cebar & The Milwaukeeans.

The Eradicator w/ Avenues, William Covert and Mertles Acres @ X-Ray Arcade, 6:30 p.m.

× "I'm A Squash Man" by The Eradicator

Punk rock meets Andy Kaufman conceptual art? Blurring the lines between fan fiction and adaptive reality, The Eradicator, based on the Kids in the Hall sketch of the same name, places the aggressive ski-mask-wearing squash player in a restless environment confronting internal demons while combating external challengers as part of his quest to maintain dominance atop his local D Squash ladder.

Live in concert, The Eradicator is in character, masked and motivated by dominance over his squash game. The absurdity of the performer crossed with the revolving cast of veteran musicians who have played in punk, metal and hardcore bands for the better part of 20 years has left audiences amused, bewildered, but surprisingly apt to come back for more throughout the seven-year existence of the band, resulting in over 150 performances across 4 countries.

Suzanne Grzanna Trio @ The Packing House, 6:30 p.m.

Suzanne Grzanna Trio (with pianist Frank Stemper and bassist Hal Miller) perform on the occasion of the re-release of her debut album. The Cat's Meow Anniversary Album, includes re-recorded songs from that LP mixed/mastered in Dolby Atmos/Spatial Audio.

The Bonifas Electric Band @ Caroline’s Jazz Club, 8 p.m.

× “Latin Express” by The Bonifas Electric Band featuring Brian Lynch

Featuring multiple Grammy award-winning trumpet player Brian Lynch, The Bonifas Electric Band is anchored by the rhythm section of drummer Reggie Bordeaux and bassist Eric Hervey. Catch them in the cozy confines of Caroline’s.

dak duBois & Co. - EP Release Show w/ Wave Chapelle @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, 8 p.m.

× Expand Photo Via Linnemans.com Dak Wright Dak Wright

Blending flavors of modern indie pop, ‘70s funk/soul, and psychedelia of the ‘60s/’70s, dak duBois (the solo project of Milwaukee-based artist Dak Wright) uses his intricately guitar-infused melodies and well-placed chilled-out pop vocals to unfold anecdotes of a blurred psyche within a changing dynamic of society. dak duBois performs live shows with a rotating cast of local musicians (dak duBois &c o) where sets bring funk-driven jammy overtones. This show marks the release of his mkEProcject Vol. 1.

Saturday, Dec. 30

Robert Allen Jr. Band @ OPE Brewing Co., 7:30 p.m.

Want to celebrate a night early and stay in for the countdown? Robert Allen Jr., a seven-time WAMI nominee and voted Milwaukee’s Best Blues Band 2019 and 2020 plays the blues for you and what’s left of 2023.

I Am the Movie 20th Anniversary Tour: Motion City Soundtrack w/Gully Boys @ The Rave, 8 p.m.

× "The Future Freaks Me Out" by Motion City Soundtrack

Here it is, late December and finally the winner for best PR by a music act:

Motion City Soundtrack, the most influential rock band in the history of the world, has been destroying the hopes and dreams of small children everywhere since 1997. This quintet of ex-Sears catalog hand models reside for the most part in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where it is always a pleasant 78 degrees and sunny. You, the reader of this brilliant paragraph of writing, formulated by a state college-paid education, can find out more about this academy award winning band as well as astrophysics and the Whig party by visiting their website: motioncitysoundtrack.com.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Need a suggestion to celebrate New Year’s Eve? Here’s our guide: shepherdexpress.com/culture/happening-now/new-years-eve-guide-2023/

Back to the Future with Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra @ Bradley Symphony Center, 2:30 P.M.

Fans old and new will experience the thrill of Back to the Future like never before on a big hi-def screen with a full symphony orchestra performing Alan Silvestri’s dazzling musical score live in sync with the movie. Recharge your flux capacitor … and get ready to celebrate this unforgettable movie classic as you’ve never seen and heard it before. Audiences will also hear 20 minutes of new music added by award-winning composer Silvestri to the film’s score especially for these unique live orchestra presentations.

Flux Pavilion at Stellar Spark New Year's Eve w/So Down, OddKidOut, Nate Derus, Athenis, Radiant, Konkon, DJ Fatal and TRVSHED @ The Rave, 8 p.m.

Known as Joshua Steele to friends and family, Flux is a singer-songwriter, record producer and label owner who plays the drums, guitar, saxophone and piano. His achievements range from releasing his first vinyl at 19 years old to selling out the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado twice, notching up a U.K. top 10 hit with Sway and having Kanye West & Jay Z sample his dance floor anthem “I Can’t Stop.” Not bad for a guy who started out replaying jingles he’d heard on TV on his Casio keyboard.

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Armchair Boogie, and Dead Horses @ Pabst Theater, 9 p.m.

Horseshoes & Hand Grenades traditional bash rings in the New Year with plenty of guests. Expect an evening of folk, bluegrass, roots music with a few jams tossed in for good measure. Last year’s celebration at turner Hall felt like Milwaukee’s version of The Last Waltz.

New Yams Eve 2024 with DJ Bizzon @ Company Brewing, 10 p.m.

At Company Brewing the party kicks off at 10 p.m. and goes until 4 a.m. That’s six hours of music, dancing, eating, drinking and fun. The celebration’s music will span all eras--old school, new school, hip hop, R&B, pop, funk, dance and more. Of course, there will be a champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight.

Monday, Jan. 1

Happy New Year!

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Rick Holmes Trio @ Magoo’s on the Mound, 6 p.m.

Need a fix of midweek blues? Rick Holmes Trio alternates Wednesdays with Idle Minds, and there’s plenty of parking until Opening Day, March 28.