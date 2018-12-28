The Most-Read Shepherd Express Stories of 2018

As 2018 comes to a close, it's a good time to reflect on all that's happened in the city this year. We cover a wide range of subjects that affect and interest you, our readers, in the categories of news, dining, music, arts & entertainment and sports, among many others. Of all of the stories that we covered this year, here are the ten most read:

Jul. 17, 2018 | By Elizabeth Elving

As a freshman legislator in 2014, Rep. Melissa Sargent (D-Madison) introduced a bill to fully legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. At the time, she found that a lot of residents supported the idea, even if they couldn’t bring themselves to say it out loud. “People would come up to me and quietly say, ‘I’m a fan of the stuff you’re working on’ or ‘Keep up the good work with that one policy,’” Sargent recalls. “It was almost like a wink and a nod. Code words were used.”

Feb. 6, 2018 | By Paul Noonan

I’m not worried about the Packers staying above the dregs when they’re fully healthy, but I now question whether they have the staff necessary to actually threaten for a championship. Rodgers is enough to keep everyone employed, but while it’s true that many things work with Rodgers at the helm, it is important to remember that there is a coaching staff out there that has things working even better with Nick Foles at the helm.

Nov. 20, 2018 | By Joel McNally

It probably didn’t seem that way at the time, but outgoing Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker may have been fortunate the election ending his political career took place when it did. Just a week later, a major national announcement revealed the horrendous $4 billion deal Walker negotiated with Taiwanese electronics company Foxconn was by far the most astronomical taxpayer giveaway in U.S. history producing the fewest jobs. If voters had received such glaring proof of political incompetence before the election, Walker’s narrow defeat could have been a massive landslide even if he escaped getting tarred, feathered and chased out of the state with pitchforks.

Sep. 25, 2018 | By Melanie Conklin

Illustration by Melissa Lee Johnson

Negative stories blasting Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel’s work as blatantly partisan, wasteful, shoddy, inept and error-riddled are not hard to find. Progressive news sources have called on him to resign, and recently one labeled him the “Worst Attorney General in Wisconsin History.” But Progressives and Democrats aren’t the only ones horrified by the incompetent mess and partisan machine Brad Schimel has sought to make of the Department of Justice (DOJ) in his four years as attorney general.

Dec. 5, 2018 | By Evan Rytlewski

Nothing makes Milwaukee feel like a far bigger city than it actually is than its enormous reserve of rappers. While the city’s rap scene has always been crowded, this year it was more visible than ever, too, as a litany of ascending stars on the city’s North Side continued to do monster numbers online, building an audience beyond the city.

× Expand Photo credit Milwaukee Brewers

Jan. 2, 2018 | By Kyle Lobner

In sports, some things go on so long they start to seem eternal. The Brewers have a good example of this phenomenon in Ryan Braun’s contract. When Braun signed his current contract all the way back in 2011 it extended ten years into the future, more or less implying that Braun would be a Brewer forever. A decade in baseball is a really long time. Many years have since passed, however, and the end of Braun’s deal is starting to come into focus.

Sept. 18, 2018 | By Joel McNally

Ryan’s greatest political skill has been looking straight into television cameras with wide, blue eyes to solemnly proclaim the innocence and high principles of Republicans who cruelly slash government assistance for Americans who have the least in order to cut the taxes of those who have the most. When Republicans’ backs are against the wall, Ryan, who once described Trump as “the textbook definition” of a racist and his Muslim ban as a violation of the fundamental principles of Ryan’s party and country, stands ready to pour millions of dollars into scurrilous, election-year attack ads right out of that handy, dandy, racist textbook.

Feb. 27, 2018 | By Lacey Muszynski

The classic Wisconsin fish fry is a classic for a reason: Everyone loves the usual battered cod, potato, slaw and rye bread combo. But changing things up once in a while is always welcome, especially during the Lenten season when you might be more inclined to grab a fry every week. For those times you want something different, try one of these 10 unique fish frys.

Kool Keith/Facebook

Aug. 3, 2018 | By Evan Rytlewski

"He was in the middle of his *third* song when someone whispered in his ear, a cop got on the mic and told everyone that they thought it might be over capacity (the place was half empty), and that everyone was going to have to go outside, be counted, and then they'd let us back in," one attendee recounted. "But that didn't happen, they just shut it down."

Jul. 19, 2018 | By Evan Rytlewski

Supporters of adopting the People's Flag of Milwaukee as the city's official flag came to the Common Council hoping to clear a hurdle on Thursday afternoon. Instead they now have an additional hurdle to clear. A skeptical committee voted to delay sending a vote on adopting the flag to the full Common Council, saying the proposal must be reviewed by the council's Arts Board first.

