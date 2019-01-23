Best of Milwaukee 2018 Winners: Dining Out

African Restaurant

Photo Courtesy Irie Zulu

Winner: Irie Zulu 7237 W. North Ave. 414-509-6014

The menu, which rotates almost daily to feature items from Africa and Jamaica, often provides a nice mix of dishes that a diner unfamiliar with African and Jamaican foods would still recognize—such as Johnny Cakes and various curries—alongside less-well-known dishes like gnama choma and sukuma wiki. Owner Yollande Deacon makes her way around the cozy restaurant from table to table, chatting with friends, greeting newcomers, and giving Irie Zulu the vibe of a casual dinner in her living room. (Franklin K.R. Cline)

Runners-Up: Alem Ethiopian Village Blue Star Cafe Ethiopian Cottage Restaurant

Bar Food

Since it expanded from a cozy coffee and sandwich shop into a full kitchen specializing in scratch-made, locally sourced comfort food more than a decade ago, Comet Café has remained one of the East Side’s most bustling destinations. The kind of place where saving room for pie is easier said than done, Comet also offers a vegan-friendly late-night menu with options including a turkey dinner, mac and cheese and a Salisbury steak alternative made with an herb-crusted hazelnut patty. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up—Bar Food: Camino Mulligan’s Irish Pub & Grill Three Lion’s Pub

Barbecue

In a departure from Southern barbecue tradition, the meat isn’t pre-sauced at this Third Ward hot spot, which has expanded to new locations in Wauwatosa and at Miller Park. Instead, diners add their own, choosing from a selection of five house-made sauces that include a smoky take on Kansas City sauce and a sweet, mustardy concoction called Carolina Gold. For dinners without rigid notions of what BBQ is supposed to be, this is some of the finest in the city. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up: Double B’s BBQ Restaurant Firewise BBQ Iron Grate BBQ Co.

Breakfast

Image va Blue's Egg Facebook

Blue’s Egg opened a second location in May, occupying the first floor of a new apartment building on Oakland Ave., in Shorewood. The demand for more Blue’s Egg is not surprising, given people happily wait more than an hour sometimes for a taste of this diner’s modern American brunch offerings. The five varieties of “Very Stuffed Browns” are all fan favorites, and four takes on the classic eggs benedict shows a knack for making the old new again. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: Bella Café Mad Rooster Café Simple Cafe Milwaukee

Brew Pub

No surprise here, ain’a? If there’s one thing us Brewtowners know from its beer, fish frys and fried cheese curds. OK, three things. We also know that amidst robust competition, the historic Lakefront Brewery tops the field once again. Two other “personal” bests here: The world-famous brewery tours featuring Bernie Brewer’s Chalet, and the music at the Friday Fry provided by the mighty Brewhaus Polka Kings. As a commenter posted somewheres about Lakefront, “You have to be crazy not to come here; local or not.” Ein Prosit! (Art Kumbalek)

Runners-Up: Company Brewing Eagle Park Brewing The Explorium Brewpub

Brunch

Winner: Blue's Egg (also won in Breakfast category, read about Blue's Egg here) Runners-Up: Café Hollander Mimosa Simple Cafe Milwaukee Story Hill BKC

Buffet

Winner: Casablanca Multiple locations casablancaonbrady.com

With a new location in Brookfield joining its East Side flagship, Casablanca’s outstanding lunch buffet has introduced many Milwaukeeans to Middle Eastern cuisine. The weekday buffet is vegetarian (you can order meat with an upcharge), but the Sunday version includes succulent lamb, chicken and more. On a typical day, the buffet will include spinach pies stuffed with sharp feta cheese, crunchy falafel balls, tabbouleh, humus, babaganouj and a selection of desserts. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up: Bollywood Grill India Garden Maharaja Potawatomi

Burgers

Winner: Kopp’s Frozen Custard Multiple locations kopps.com

Few restaurant chains are as dear to the Milwaukee area as Kopp’s. Since 1950, the local landmark has delighted patrons with its signature, disc-like “jumbo” burgers and decadent frozen custard. Kopp’s burgers, adorned with a generous smack of butter, pack a flavorful punch even sans toppings. Meanwhile, their ever-rotating selection of custard boasts endlessly inventive flavors such as Tiramisu and German Apple Streusel. With its classic diner-style fare, Kopp’s consistently proves that it deserves its status as a Milwaukee institution. (Elizabeth Janowski)

Runners-Up: Oscar’s Pub and Grill Sobelmans Solly’s Grille

Burrito

Winner: Café Corazón Multiple locations corazonmilwaukee.com

Wendy and George Mireles started from scratch in 2009, much like the food they serve. Ingredient are sourced from Wendy’s parents’ farm and over a dozen others local farmers and producers. They serve traditional burritos along with a “wet burrito” (smothered in red enchilada sauce) and a “naked wet burrito” (gluten free served with no tortilla). Food and drink specials are offered every day of the week. Word is a Mequon location will open soon. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-Up—Burrito: Beans & Barley BelAir Cantina Guanajuato Mexican Restaurant

Caribbean Restaurant

Photo credit: Cubanitas Oak Creek

Winner: Cubanitas 728 N. Milwaukee St. 414-225-1760

Milwaukee’s only Cuban restaurant has a cheery atmosphere and attentive servers. Look for multiple preparations of plantains and cassava, as well as excellent sandwiches and a respectable array of seafood and for beef-lovers, ropa vieja (Cuba’s national dish). Try the knock your socks off cocktails starting with the mojito. (Selena Milewski)

Runners-Up: Chef Paz Restaurant Irie Zulu Island Jam

Central/South American Restaurant

facebook.com/CvicheMKE

Winner: C-viche 2165 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-800-7329

Just south of the Kinnickinnic and Becher intersection lies a taste of Latin America. C-viche rests comfortably on the north end of the Bay View neighborhood, and seeks to bring authentic Peruvian, Argentinean, Mexican and Ecuadorian food to the burgeoning neighborhood. The space itself is well managed, with several tables and a good-sized bar alongside some compelling art along the walls. (Franklin K.R. Cline)

Runners-Up: Antigua Latin Inspired Kitchen & Catering Chef Paz Restaurant El Salvador Restaurant

Cheap Eats

At this perennial Cheap Eats winner, the plates are paper, but the prices are unbelievable. Nothing on the menu at Conejito’s Place, Milwaukee’s best-loved dive Mexican restaurant, costs more than $5. Bean tostadas, chopped-meat tacos and cheese and onion enchiladas can’t be beat for the price, especially if you’re craving something greasy. The most expensive menu item, the chicken mole, easily rivals similar dishes at places that charge twice as much. At these prices, you can afford to treat yourself to one of Conejito’s strong margaritas. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up: Beans & Barley Oakland Gyros Oscar's Pub and Grill

Chef

Gregory (l) and Orry (r) LeÃ³n

Winner: Gregory Leon (of Amilinda)

The Spanish-Portuguese-inspired menu at Amilinda (315 E. Wisconsin Ave.) is drawn from tradition and the travels of chef-co-owner Greg León. Leon combines the many roots of his existence—Oklahoma, Venezuela, San Francisco, a deep love of the food of Spain and Portugal—into a singular, precise, limited-menu vision in his first full restaurant. There’s really only a few things to eat on any given night, so it is with a certain amount of trust that a diner must embark upon the hip Wisconsin Ave eatery. Yet just one meal can teach to believe in his artistic yet comforting flair. (Alisa Malavenda)

Runners-Up: Gregg Carini (of Carini’s Southern Italian Restaurant) Kristin Hueneke (of Lakefront Brewery) Joe Schreiter (of Mistral)

Chicken Wings

Points East Pub

This one should come as no surprise. Points East Pub has been a Shepherd Express reader’s choice for best chicken wings in Milwaukee for years. Points East serves up one style of wing: smoky, grilled and lightly sauced. What they lack in variety they certainly more than make up for in quality. There are many great places for chicken wings in Milwaukee, but for now at least, one wing reigns supreme. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: Club Garibaldi Limanski’s Pub TomKen’s Bar & Grill

Chinese Restaurant

Winner: DanDan 360 E. Erie St. 414-488-8036 dandanmke.com

Opened in 2016 by culinary power-duo Dan Van Rite and Dan Jacobs, DanDan’s whimsical, carefully crafted ode to the comfort foods of their childhoods quickly snagged the attention of foodies throughout the city. With offerings like schmaltz fried rice, an outrageously addictive rendition of salt and pepper squid, and a three-course serving of Peking duck, DanDan artfully fuses Chinese and American cuisine into dishes guaranteed to have you coming back again and again. (Elizabeth Janowski)

Runners-Up: East Garden Chinese Restaurant Emperor of China Fortune Restaurant

Coffee Shop

Winner: Colectivo Multiple locations colectivocoffee.com

With 13 Milwaukee locations, and additional shops in Madison and Chicago, Colectivo doesn’t seem like it could still be a neighborhood coffee shop. Yet that is what it remains. For 25 years, Colectivo, originally known as Alterra, has been offering batches roasted by hand, scratch made food and bakery and serving it all up in comfortable locations. Some shops feature seasonal live music. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-Up: Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. Bella Café Stone Creek Coffee

Delivery Menu

Winner: Ian’s Pizza Multiple locations ianspizza.com

What do mac and cheese, smoked brisket and cheesy potatoes have in common? Not only are they crowd-pleasing components of a cookout, but they’re all toppings that can be found on some of Ian’s Pizza’s most popular pies. Ian’s wildly imaginative menu prides itself in pushing boundaries, producing creations like cheeseburger pizza and the perennial Thanksgiving slice. No matter what you’re in the mood for, Ian’s is bound to offer a pizza that will satisfy your craving. (Elizabeth Janowski)

Runners-Up: Pizza Shuttle Rice N Roll Bistro Zayna’s Pizza

Donuts

The “cranky” refers to the hand-cranked donuts that are the coffee house’s signature. They have a deliciously lighter texture than the factory-produced competition, and they aren’t the only good thing on a menu that also boasts sandwiches, salads and other bakery items. The crullers are enormous, and the breakfast burritos have been described as delicious. Al also cranks out homemade pizza with an array of toppings. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up: Donut Squad Grebe’s Bakery Holey Moley Coffee+Doughnuts

Family Friendly Restaurant

Saz’s State House (also won Best Ribs) 5539 W. State St. 414-453-2410 sazs.com

Ribs have a unique spot on Saz’s State House’s menu. Besides the entrees featuring the “award-winning baby back ribs” (served with their signature sauce, as well as house-made slaw or mac and cheese), clients can order half or full rack ribs a la carte to complement other dishes. Moreover, Saz’s goes above and beyond to entertain as well as feed clients, as the restaurant offers a shuttle service to plays, concerts and to Bucks games. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-Up: Belli’s Bistro & Spirits Carini’s Southern Italian Restaurant Fuel Cafe 5th St

Farm-to-Table Restaurant

There really wasn’t anything like Odd Duck when it first opened in Bay View in 2012: a farm-to-table restaurant with a casual atmosphere and an elegant, ever-changing menu that not only rivals the finest, trendiest restaurants in cities like New York and Chicago, but somehow does so at a price point even budget-minded Milwaukeeans couldn’t fault. Nearly seven years later the restaurant has lost none of its luster. This is still one of the city’s most unforgettable dining experiences. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up: Braise Restaurant & Culinary School Goodkind Parkside 23

Fish Fry

French Restaurant

French food is hard to come by in the U.S.—it’s always too sweet or missing a je ne sais quoi. The food at Le Rêve, however, feels authentic. Each dish is memorable, and the portions are sizable. Choices of wines and pastries are numerous; the latter is often cleverly included in the entrees, such as the œufs bénédicte, which are accompanied by croissants and brioches, and generously doused in creamy Hollandaise sauce. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-Up: Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro Fauntleroy Pastiche at Hotel Metro

Fried Cheese Curds

Frozen Yogurt Shop

Winner: Yo Mama! Multiple locations yomamagoodness.com

With two charming locations in Brookfield and Tosa Village, Yo Mama! has become a go-to destination for after-school hangouts and family outings. The fro-yo spot sports a wide and sophisticated array of daily flavors—from dulce de leche to Dutch chocolate—and an even vaster selection of playful toppings. As a low-fat, low-sugar ice cream alternative, Yo Mama!’s frozen yogurt offers guilt-free satisfaction for even the most discerning sweet tooth. (Elizabeth Janowski)

Runners-Up: My Yo My Yo Factory YoFresh Yogurt Café

Gelato Shop

Alexis Amenson Glorioso's Italian Market

So much is available in this neighborhood supermarket. Italian items, above all; imports from Mediterranean lands, the Glorioso family’s signature products and baked goods from Sciortino’s down the street. I know folks who come just to treat themselves to the luscious gelatos or the dreamy cheeses, a mix of imports and local artisanal delights. The expansive affordable deli offers well-made sandwiches, pizzas, pastas, calzones, paninis, flatbreads and plentiful salads. You could live on this menu. (John Schneider)

Runners-Up: Cold Spoons Gelato Divino Gelato Cafe Ltd Golosi Gelato Cafe

German Restaurant

Winner: Mader’s Restaurant 1041 N. Old World Third St. 414-271-3377 madersrestaurant.com

Though options for traditional German cuisine in Milwaukee have narrowed over the years, the city still boasts one or two legendary stalwarts. Indeed, Mader’s, founded in 1902, remains the go-to place for German dining. In addition to fine German fare for both lunch and dinner, Mader’s offers a Viennese Sunday Brunch, decorous artworks, the Knights Bar, the world’s largest Hummel store and, yes, even catering for your German-themed wedding or other occasion. (John Jahn)

Runners-Up: The Bavarian Bierhaus Jack Pandl’s Whitefish Bay Inn Kegel’s Inn Old Town Beer Hall

Gluten-Free Friendly Restaurant

Winner: Café Manna 3815 N. Brookfield Road 262-790-2340 cafemanna.com

“Fresh, Yummy and Good for You!” is Café Manna’s motto. This Brookfield restaurant is an award-winning, 100% vegetarian eatery with many vegan and gluten-free options. Served in an all-natural atmosphere in soft beige tones, the food at Café Manna is often light and delicious. Vegetables, such as avocado and beans, are a staple of most items on the menu, but the team at Café Manna also serves vegan, gluten-free tortes, parfaits and cheesecakes. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-Up: Blooming Lotus Bakery Carini’s Southern Italian Restaurant MOR Bakery and Café

Gourmet Restaurant

Greek Restaurant

Winner: Oakland Gyros Multiple locations

The original Oakland Gyros benefited from its location near the UW-Milwaukee campus. It’s nothing fancy, but it offers generous portions of tasty Greek food at reasonable prices and served up quickly. The formula was so successful that Oakland Gyros has replicated itself on the South Side with name and menu intact. The counter-service restaurants offer gyros and shish-kebob sandwiches, spinach pie, Greek salads and even plain old cheeseburgers. The leg of lamb combo features a large piece of tender, flavorful meat in a brown sauce, served with warm pita, black olives, feta and choice of fries or salad. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up: Apollo Café Golden Gyros Gyro Palace

Hot Dog

The Vanguard is more famous for its many other sausages than it is for the traditional hot dog. Its simplest variation of the American favorite is an all-beef frank with smoked paprika and mustard. It’s the understated opposite of some of the more ostentatious (but still delicious) takes on the hot dog out there. For the more forward-thinking hot dog enthusiasts, try the kimchi dog, topped with kimchi, fried egg aioli, scallion and sesame. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: The Dogg Haus Martino’s Italian Beef and Hot Dogs Sammy’s Taste of Chicago

Hotel Restaurant

A wood-fired grill, sounds of live, gastronomically friendly jazz music, an outdoor patio, gorgeous inner décor and attentive service all combine to make Mason Street Grill—ensconced in the Pfister Hotel—a great place for lunch and dinner. Open seven days a week, it’s also a great place for an evening snack or imbibition. Seating at the Chef’s Counter enables diners to view up-close and personal the hustle and bustle of the grill’s talented, dedicated staff. Here’s a place for oysters on the half-shell and dinners like Strauss veal striploin Oscar. (John Jahn)

Runners-Up: The Fitz Pastiche at Hotel Metro Tre Rivali

Ice Cream/Frozen Custard Stand

Winner: Kopp’s Frozen Custard (also won Best Burger, read about Kopp's here) Runners-Up: Leon’s Frozen Custard On the Bus Purple Door Ice Cream

Indian/Pakistani Restaurant

Winner: Café India Multiple locations

Tucked sideways into a strip mall, the original Café India is serves carryout, but the counter service storefront includes a handful of tables. The new location is much larger with seating for up to 90, plus a full bar with a focus on Indian beer and wine. The space has been remodeled, including a new kitchen, casual dining space, and an outdoor patio with space for hookah and dining. The major Indian food groups are represented. Along with chicken, fish and vegetarian entrées are selections of naan, biryani, appetizers and desserts. Café India also serves a popular and ample lunch buffet. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up: Bollywood Grill India Garden Maharaja

Italian Restaurant

Winner: Tenuta’s Italian Restaurant 2995 S. Clement Ave. 414-431-1014

Tenuta’s serves Southern Italian food traditional in dedication to quality and presented with a contemporary flair. Quality starts with freshness, which brings not only the best flavors from the familiar ingredients, but also the richest colors as well. The emphasis is on pasta dishes and oven-baked pizza. An extensive wine list is available. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up: Capri di Nuovo Carini’s Southern Italian Restaurant SALA - Modern Sicilian Dining

Japanese Restaurant

Winner: Fujiyama Multiple locations

Fujiyama was West Allis’ first sushi and hibachi restaurant before opening a second venue in Brookfield. The sushi at Fujiyama rates high for consistency and quality. Diners aiming for a Benihana experience will find hibachi tables and the expected fare. Those wanting a sushi bar will find a large menu. The tempura is expertly prepared, the teriyaki is reliable and the beef negemaki is a treat. Aficionados of Japanese food know that the sushi, soup and seafood are authentic. (Jeff Beutner)

Runners-Up: Hungry Sumo Kyoto Rice N Roll Bistro

Jewish/Kosher-Style Restaurant

Photo via Benji's Deli and Restaurant Facebook

Winner: Benji’s Deli Multiple locations

Benji’s specializes in Jewish dishes that can be hard to find anywhere else in Milwaukee. Their corned beef, long hailed as the city’s finest, is their biggest claim to fame, but the menu also includes an impressive assortment of herring, borscht, brisket and matzo, as well as an assortment of plate-dwarfing sandwiches. Don’t forget about breakfast. For that meal, Benji’s offers unique items like corned beef or lox omelets and their signature dish, Hoppel Poppel, a blend of fried salami, potatoes and eggs. For an extra buck, you can upgrade to the Super Hoppel Poppel, which adds green peppers, mushrooms, onions and cheese to an already very filling meal. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up: Cafe Oasis Jake’s Deli Kosher Meat Club

Kitchen Open After 10 p.m.

Winner: Comet Café (also won Best Bar Food, read about Comet Café here) Runners-Up: Camino Goodkind Ma Fischer’s Snack Boys

Korean Restaurant

Located in the heart of the Third Ward, Lucky Ginger’s clean, minimalist interior with a scenic view of the Milwaukee River makes it a favorite of Downtown office workers even before taking the food into account. The Asian fusion menu has the usual curries and noodle dishes, but the Korean short ribs truly stand out. The ribs are marinated in a house-made sauce, topped with a fried egg, with kimchi and rice on the side. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: Char’d Seoul Restaurant Stone Bowl Grill

Louisiana/Southern Restaurant

In the years since 2007 when Maxie’s opened, Cajun restaurants have come and gone, but Maxie’s has kept chugging along. Over the years, their focus has changed slightly, but their consistency in quality and creative food has not wavered. Though billed as a Southern restaurant, Maxie’s has always been commonly known for its Cajun menu. In recent years, as Southern cooking has become more popular in Wisconsin, there’s been more of an emphasis on Carolina Lowcountry cuisine and barbecue on the menu. (Lacey Muszynski)

Runners-Up: Belli’s Bistro & Spirits On The Bayou Tandem

Mediterranean Restaurant

Mexican Restaurant

Middle Eastern Restaurant

National Chain Restaurant (Non-Fast Food)

Winner: Maggiano’s Little Italy 2500 N. Mayfair Road 414-978-1000

Maggiano’s is a national chain with a sense of style, a restaurant in Mayfair Mall that Frank, Dino and the boys would have enjoyed. Their parents would have loved the big portions of authentic Italian food. Think we’re kidding? In the tradition of family-style cooking, Maggiano’s doesn’t skimp when it comes to sausage, spaghetti or spiedini. The dark interior is reminiscent of Italian-American restaurants of yesteryear. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up: The Cheesecake Factory Chili’s Grill & Bar Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

New Restaurant (Opened in 2018)

facebook.com/ViewMKE

View MKE has a love of locally sourced ingredients, a casual yet chic neighborhood vibe and an extraordinary view of the city. Everything about this restaurant seems to celebrate Milwaukee, and its location on top of Brewer’s Hill affords a view that reminds us of just how spectacular a city it is. With all the doors to the patio open, seated inside or out, you feel like you are dining al fresco. Modern global inspirations pair locally sourced ingredients with spices from all over the world. (Alisa Malavenda)

Runners-Up: Belli’s Bistro & Spirits Celesta Char’d

Outdoor Dining

https://www.facebook.com/cafebenelux/

Overlooking the Public Market and a bustling Third Ward street corner, Café Benelux’s rooftop patio offers a breathtaking view of the downtown Milwaukee skyline. New this winter are six Lux Domes—heated, igloo-shaped seating options that allow for outdoor dining while staving off the Wisconsin cold. However, reservations for these trendy domes get snapped up quickly, so plan ahead if you’d like to add this unique experience to your winter bucket list. (Elizabeth Janowski)

Runners-Up: Harbor House Tess View MKE

Pizzeria—Deep Dish

Winner: Pizza Man Multiple locations pizzamanwi.com

Pizza Man only serves deep dish pizza on one day of the week. Every Monday, all three locations run a special where they serve the thick, cheesy, Chicago-style favorite (along with half-off bottles of wine for good measure). Despite its extremely limited availability, our readers decided to name Pizza Man the best deep dish you can find in the city. If that isn’t a testament to quality, then I don’t know what is. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: Capri di Nuovo Fixture Pizza Pub Tenuta’s Italian Restaurant

Pizzeria—Thin Crust

Winner: Zaffiro’s Pizza & Bar Multiple locations zaffirospizza.com

The original Zaffiro’s on Milwaukee’s East Side is a remnant of the neighborhood’s Italian heritage and probably the longest running pizzeria in town. The setting is tavern-like and they have long earned a reputation for great thin-crust pizza in town with traditional toppings such as pepperoni, sausage and anchovies. Recent years have seen Zaffiro’s expand into a chain with venues in Mequon and New Berlin. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up: Balistreri’s Italian-American Ristorante Fixture Pizza Pub Pizza Man

Pizzeria—Wood-Fired Oven

As a Bartolotta-owned restaurant, it is natural to find quality ingredients on traditional Mediterranean dishes at Pizzeria Piccola. Personal-sized pizzas are the restaurant’s specialty and namesake, but the menu also includes many appetizers and sizable entrees, like salads and pasta, all served in a rustic environment. Authenticity is key here; founded by Italian restaurateurs, using Italian ingredients and cooking the pizzas in a wood-burning oven, Pizzeria Piccola recreates the Italian restaurant experience on American soil. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-Up: Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. Carini’s Southern Italian Restaurant San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana

Place to Eat Alone

Photo credit: Ian Freimuth

Winner: Milwaukee Public Market 400 N. Water St. 414-336-1111 milwaukeepublicmarket.org

It is possible to dine alone while amidst the crowd at the Milwaukee Public Market? Apparently so, given the venue’s victory in this category. Visitors certain are not at a loss for choices at the market! While several establishments have their own dining areas, the open area upstairs offers views to the south and west of Downtown. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-Up: Beans & Barley Belli’s Bistro & Spirits Fuel Cafe 5th St Urban Beets Cafe & Juicery

Ramen

Tucked away in a cozy, underground nook next door to owner Justin Carlisle’s other project, Ardent, this hip-hop blaring, hole-in-the wall restaurant became known for attracting a devoted clientele willing to wait outside for upwards of an hour to snatch one of the shop’s few seats. Now open for more days and longer hours, Red Light Ramen continues to dish out its steaming, sumptuous noodle bowls—which, if you’re lucky, can be enjoyed without the wait. (Elizabeth Janowski)

Runners-Up: Easy Tyger Hungry Sumo Kawa Ramen and Sushi Tochi Ramen

Restaurant Open on Christmas Day

It’s as close to a British pub as you can find in our neck of the woods. You’re welcome by flags and sports memorabilia from English soccer teams immediately upon entry, followed shortly thereafter by a welcome with, quite likely, an English accent. The menu keeps up the British charm, with everything and anything an Anglophile could ask for: shepherd’s pie, Scotch eggs, fish and chips, corned beef sandwiches and, a personal favorite, bangers and mash. (John Jahn)

Runners-Up: East Garden Chinese Restaurant Maharaja Rice N Roll Bistro

Restaurant Service

Putting an elegant and formerly underused park pavilion to good use, Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro is perched on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan with incomparable views that no Milwaukee restaurant can match. The French-accented menu is exquisite. Dinners can get expensive, but lunches are more modestly priced and the Sunday, off-the-menu brunch with selection of starters, entrees and desserts is one of the city’s best. The wine list is long. (D.L.)

Runners-Up: Belli’s Bistro & Spirits Rare Steakhouse Story Hill BKC

Restaurant with a View

Winner: Harbor House 550 N. Harbor Drive 414-395-4900 harborhousemke.com

Lake Michigan is one of Milwaukee’s great resources, and no restaurant takes advantage of it quite like Harbor House, the only lakefront restaurant in the city. That pristine backdrop of blue water, the tranquil shore and the Milwaukee Art Museum is all the excuse dinners at this white-linen seafood establishment need to linger for an extra drink or two. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up: Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro Bass Bay Brewhouse View MKE

Ribs

Romantic Restaurant

Sandwich

facebook.com/WACheese

The shop sells those perennial Wisconsin favorites, cheese and sausage, and the counter-service cafe serves breakfast items and daily sandwich specials. The coffee is as strong in its own way as the Bloody Marys. There are baked good and a menu of stick-to-the-ribs Badger State comfort food, including a Reuben, a meatloaf sandwich and Nueske’s liver sausage. The café also serves that Canadian favorite, poutine, a hearty mix of French fries, cheese curds and gravy fit for any Packers party. They also have an outlet at the Milwaukee Public Market. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up: Boo Boo’s Sandwich Shop Cousins Subs The Original Suburpia

Seafood Restaurant

Winner: St. Paul Fish Company 400 N. Water St. 414-220-8383 stpaulfish.com

Look up as you walk east through the Milwaukee Public Market to see the huge St. Paul Fish Co. sign high above. At the long oyster bar to your left, a poster reminds you that the “Live Maine Lobster Dinner” is just $16.95. Pause to admire the ample display of fresh, beautiful take-home seafood, then grab a table in the cozy restaurant. The menu is huge and the food mouthwatering. Remember that seafood provides unique health benefits. Enjoy! (John Schneider)

Runners-Up: Carini’s Southern Italian Restaurant Devon Seafood & Steak Harbor House

Soul Food

Soups

Winner: Soup Bros 209 W Florida St. 414-885-1532

Soup Brothers used to be a best-kept secret, but owner Richard Regner has since transformed the small restaurant into something of an institution, or at least a wonderful standby. The menu features homemade soups that rotate daily as well as sandwiches, served in an eclectic if sometimes cramped space often exhibiting works of local artists. The recently opened Boo Boo’s Sandwich Shop, a sister site just a few doors away, offers a few of the Brothers’ signature soups as well. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-Up: Soup House Inc. Soup Market Soup Otzie’s

Steakhouse

First Place in the Supper Club & Steakhouse categories: Five O'Clock Steakhouse

The perennial Shepherd Express readers’ choice has picked up other awards and was named Wisconsin’s number one steakhouse by Tasting Table, a renowned culinary website. Open since 1946, the supper club serves midcentury steakhouse classics, like shrimp scampi, bacon-wrapped filets and slow-roasted prime rib. Décor includes an open fireplace and a bare where patrons sip Harvey Wallbangers, Sloe Gin Fizzes and boozy Sidecars. Live music is featured. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: Carnevor Mr. B’s—A Bartolotta Steakhouse Rare Steakhouse

Street Food Vendor

Winner: Gouda Girls 1125 N. Ninth St. 414-585-9191 goudagirls.com

The Gouda Girls is so much more than a food truck. That’s how Tina and Katherine Tonn got their start, buying a food truck off eBay in 2011, but since then the Tonn’s have expanded into the catering business and opened a brick and mortar location in the Pabst Brewery district’s Eleven25 food court. While the business has grown, one thing has stayed consistent. That is the cheesy goodness in every single dish. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: Mazorca Tacos Pedro’s South American Taco MOTO

Supper Club

Sushi

Photo credit: Screaming Tuna

Screaming Tuna is an excellent option for those interested in either sushi or moving bridges. For sushi, Screaming Tuna has won several local dining awards and is the only Wisconsin sushi restaurant to be a Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch partner, insuring that their offerings are farmed and fished in environmentally friendly ways. For bridges, you get a prime view of both lift-style and bascule-style crossings, both of which can be seen in motion on summer afternoons. With a little luck (and a short walk to the end of the Riverwalk), diners can also catch the Menomonee River swing bridge allowing passage to the valley. (Matthew Prigge)

Runners-Up: Fujiyama Kyoto Rice N Roll Bistro

Taco

Winner: BelAir Cantina Multiple locations 414-226-2245 belaircantina.com

Yes, there are more traditional tacos in Milwaukee. But BelAir Cantina has always thrived on their chefs’ ability to think outside the box. While the old-school steak, onions and cilantro will always have a place on our taste buds, imaginative options like the ninja pig (crispy pork, hoisin glaze, cucumber and jicama slaw) and zihuatanejo shrimp (shrimp, pico de gallo, citrus slaw and chipotle ancho mayo) put BelAir Cantina in a class of its own. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up: Café Corazón Guanajuato Mexican Restaurant Taco MOTO

Tapas (Small Plates)

One of the first small-plate restaurants in town, La Merenda remains packed at night. Their small plates span the globe. You might be able to mix and match Polish with Asian dishes. The largely local-sourced menu is divided into three sections: Field (veggies), Sea (seafood) and Pasture (meats). Vegetarians and non-gluten eaters will find many delights. Carnivores will be pleased with the Argentine grass-fed beef. Also featured: daily specials, a good wine list and custom-crafted tonic water for cocktail drinkers. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up: Balzac Movida Odd Duck

Thai Restaurant

Winner: Thai-Namite Multiple locations thai-namite.com

While its name arguably also deserves an award for its clever wordplay, Thai-namite’s dynamic blend of Japanese and Thai cuisine certainly deserves the distinction as Milwaukee’s best. Their traditional Thai curries and stir-fried noodles pack an explosive punch of flavor and beautifully plated sushi offerings (like their signature Dragon Roll) continue to blow customers away. Round out your meal with a sweet-and-tangy Thai iced tea for a truly exceptional dining experience. (Elizabeth Janowski)

Runners-Up: EE-Sane Thai-Lao Cuisine Rice N Roll Bistro Singha Thai Restaurant

Vegan Restaurant

Michael Allen opened his all-vegetarian, scrupulously sustainable cafe in 2015 and worked hard to bring mouthwatering, healthy innovative dishes to town. Almost every item can be ordered vegan or gluten-free. My vegan friends adore the food and atmosphere, and so do I. The savory and sweet crepes and cromelettes (egg instead of crepe batter) remain staples. Favorites include macaroni and cheese, mushroom barley burgers, chick’n salad (chickpeas), Buddha bowls, Belgian waffles and blueberry oatmeal smoothies. (John Schneider)

Runners-Up: Café Manna Celesta On The Bus Urban Beets Cafe & Juicery

Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant

Back in the day, when the average Milwaukeean was horrified by the thought of a meal without meat, Beans & Barley served alternatives in a tiny dining space amidst their deli and grocery store. The restaurant portion of the business has long since expanded with a spacious dining room plus a counter top ideal for lunch for dining alone. They are not strictly vegetarian (they have both chicken and fish on the menu) but emphasize healthy eating and good flavors. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up: Beerline Café Café Manna Urban Beets Cafe & Juicery

Vietnamese Restaurant

Winner: Huế Multiple locations huerestaurants.com

Huế Vietnamese Restaurant’s spots—2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. and 6519 W. North Ave.—offer delicious cuisine from Southeast Asia in a friendly, decidedly hip and inviting atmosphere. Novices to the food of this region need not worry; wait staff is well-informed and the menu quite explicative. Vietnamese items should not be missed. Wonder what chả giò is? Well, the menu says it’s “crisp rice paper filled with ground pork, cabbage, carrots, jicama, onions and vermicelli noodles—deep-fried and served with sweet chili sauce.” Yum-yum! (John Jahn)

Runners-Up: Mekong Café Pho Cali Pho Ever

Wine List

Balzac 1716 N. Arlington Pl. 414-755-0099 balzacwinebar.com

Bring friends, a date or business partners. The room’s size, arrangement, lighting, acoustics, music choices, gracious service and affordable prices all let you focus on whatever matter is at hand. An outdoor patio and sidewalk seating just off Brady Street can add that big-city feel that helps inspire ideas while keeping things in good perspective. Plus, the small-plate menu is brilliant. As for wine, sommelier Steph is a genius. Trust her. Balzac also picked up wins for bar for quiet conversation and best wine selection at a bar. (John Schneider)

Runners-Up: Corvina Wine Company Pizza Man MKE Vintage 38

