New Restaurants that Came to Milwaukee in 2018
2018 has been a pretty amazing year in the Milwaukee dining scene! Whether it's pokē you crave or chicken wings and pizza are more your thing, the city and surrounding area has a wide range of new options available.
Snack Boys814 S 2nd St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
A Toronto-style snack bar opened on Jan. 19 in the space that formerly housed All Purpose Bar & Kitchen. Snack Boys is an irreverent, fun-loving restaurant serving up a menu of snacks at all hours of the day. It’s headed up by a powerhouse group of Milwaukee restaurant and bar owners: Mitch Ciohon of Gypsy Taco, John Revord of Boone & Crockett and Shay Linkus formerly of The Vanguard. The centerpiece of the remodeled space is a mural of a naked Burt Reynolds reclining on a bearskin rug, showing customers immediately that this is a place that doesn’t take itself too seriously. The menu will consist of around a dozen small snacks that will allow diners to order a couple or many to make a full meal. Options might include noodle soufflé, fried brussels sprouts, and items like fresh oysters from a small raw bar. A full bar will include draft cocktails, stir drinks, a wine menu with a focus on rosé and a frozen alcoholic slushie complete with sparkles. Full review. (Lacey Muszynski)
Shake N' Bake American Soul Kitchen3432 W Silver Spring Dr., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53209
A new Southern food spot has opened Jan. 6 in the Thurston Woods neighborhood. Shake N’ Bake is a takeout-only restaurant located inside Hibo Foods on Silver Spring Drive. Owners Danicha Brown and Vishalla Davis learned to cook from family members and had hoped to open their own restaurant for years. The daily menu features Soul food and American favorites. Appetizers include mozzarella sticks ($4.99), cheese fries ($4.99) and whole chicken wings ($2.99 for 3 pieces to $38.99 for 50 pieces). Catfish ($10.99) and porkchop dinners ($8.99), burgers ($2.99-$3.49), and breakfast items like chicken and waffles ($4.99) are available. On Sunday, a Soul food buffet is offered with a rotating menu of items like smothered pork chops, collard greens and yams for $10.99, including one meat, two sides and cornbread. (Lacey Muszynski)
Sze Chuan11102 W National Ave, City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53227
A new Chinese restaurant opened in West Allis in January. Chefs and owners of Sze Chuan, Sun Yin and Luo Shungui, are both from Chengdu in the Sichuan province of China. The full-service restaurant joins a strip mall that also houses a Chinese grocer and bakery, making it a destination for Chinese in the city. The menu is large and spans from Chinese-American favorites like crab rangoon ($5.95 for 6 pieces) to more traditional dishes like map tofu with ground pork ($10.95). Dry pot and stone pot dishes, which encompass stews and stir fries, include duck wing dry pot ($13.95) and squid dry pot ($15.95). Cumin pork knuckle ($13.95) and fish in chili bean sauce ($23.95) can be found on the Sichuan special section of the menu. Hot pots with spicy or herb broth are available a la carte ($8-$10 for the broth) or as an all-you-can-eat option ($23.95). A full menu of meats such as homemade beef meatballs, seafood and vegetables can be ordered to cook in the boiling broth at the table. The flavor of the broth changes throughout the meal as diners add more items. (Lacey Muszynski)
Kompali Taqueria1205 E Brady St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The owners of C-viche, Paco Villar and Karlos Soriano, have opened Kompali Taqueria in late January, a Tex-Mex restaurant, in the former Cempazuchi space on Brady Street. The space has been remodeled and modernized, with bright indigo walls and a mural depicting the tequila-making process on the wall behind the bar. The menu’s focus is mainly tacos, with a section of traditional Mexican tacos served on homemade corn tortillas called Paco’s tacos, and Karlos’ tacos, which include international flavors. Al pastor ($3) is cooked on a vertical spit with pineapple, while the lomo saltado taco ($3) is filled with Peruvian stir-fried beef. Tortas, appetizers and desserts like fried ice cream ($6) are also available. Our full review. (Lacey Muszynski)
Rock Country11400 W. Silver Spring Rd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53225
A bar, restaurant and live music venue has opened in early February in the northwest corner of Milwaukee. Rock Country is located in the former Jokerz Comedy Club and shares an address with Silk, but it is located in a separate building. Owner Brian Ward of Ward’s House of Prime and Point Burger Bar books local Southern rock and country bands. The menu reflects the music, with various barbecue, chicken wing and fried chicken options. Kansas City-style pulled pork is available as a platter ($15) or sandwich ($10). That pulled pork also appears on nachos ($11.50) with the usual toppings. Nashville hot chicken comes in either a four-piece dinner ($16) with fries and slaw, or as chicken and waffles ($17.50). Frozen cocktails and a long list of whiskey and Scotch will keep concertgoers hydrated.
Batches401 E Erie St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
The pastry chef of DanDan, Jaceleen Latin-Kasper, opened a bakery just across the street from the restaurant on Feb. 13. Batches, a classic American bakery and café, serves cakes, pies, ice cream, sweet and savory pastries, breakfast and lunch items, and Anodyne coffee and espresso. The focus is on vintage American recipes with whimsical twists, plus a number of special diet recipes. The banana chocolate loaf ($2.50) with peanut butter icing is gluten free, and vegan as well as dairy cheesecake is available. Pizza babkas ($3.50) with pepperoni and tator tot casserole ($3.50) with sausage round out savory options. Homemade candy bars like their version of the O, Henry! with peanut, caramel and milk chocolate are also available. (Lacey Muszynski)
Oak Barrel Public House1033 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
A pub and restaurant opened in the former Giovanni’s on Old World Third Street on Feb. 9. Oak Barrel Public House is the third restaurant on that stretch of Third Street for owner Bobby Wiltgen, who also runs Who’s on Third and Cantina. The space has been remodeled with exposed brick and bourbon oak barrels as a design element. The menu includes starters, burgers and sandwiches, tacos and pizza. Burgers are quarter-pound smashed patties, including the Signature Burger ($12.95) with cheddar, Swiss, bourbon bacon, caramelized onions and garlic aioli. Tacos, which can also be ordered as bowls, are inventive, like the Nashville Hot Chicken ($8.95) and vegetarian jackfruit carnitas ($8.95). (Another nod to vegetarians is the Impossible Burger ($15.95), a brand name patty that has been all the rage lately.) Pizzas are made with a crispy cracker crust. True to its name, the whiskey list is long, as is the craft beer and cocktail menu.
Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli6125 W Greenfield Ave, West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
A sandwich shop specializing in all things peanut butter and jelly opened in West Allis in late February. Peanut Butter & Jelly Deli grinds all their peanut and nut butters daily and sources their dozens of jams and jellies locally. Sandwiches range from simple to gourmet, and diners can choose to have their sandwiches toasted or grilled on 10 types of bread, including a gluten-free option. The Strawberry Lovers ($5.25) incorporates crunch honey-roasted peanut butter with strawberry jam and sliced strawberries for a classic combo. Grilled cheese and jelly ($4.25) includes your choice of jam or jelly grilled with sharp cheddar or American cheese. Two daily soups, coffee, tea and milkshakes are also available. (Lacey Muszynski)
SportClub750 N Jefferson St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A new sports bar opened Downtown on Feb. 28, in the former Blackthorn Pub location that has been long vacant. SportClub is owned by Mike Eitel, also the owner of Nomad World Pub, which already acts as a de facto sports bar for soccer fans. The fully renovated space boasts a long bar, stadium seating area, a concession stand window, shuffleboard and plenty of TVs in a vintage sports theme. The menu is brief and inspired by international street foods. Filipino style pork egg rolls ($5.95) are served with Thai chili dipping sauce, and a large sharable mezze platter ($21.95) is made up of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern salads, dips and snacks. A breakfast menu is served for those early morning soccer matches, along with 30 tap beers. (Lacey Muszynski)
Oscar's Winner's Circle3800 W. Burnham St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
The owners of Oscar’s Pub & Grill opened a sister restaurant on Mar. 19. Oscar’s Winner’s Circle takes its name from the building’s previous bar, the Winner’s Circle. The building has been completely remodeled in a modern vintage style with large windows, long bar and side patio. Though burgers are still the focus, the menu is different from the Pub location, with more Mexican and international influences. The Gordo Burger ($7.75) tops the half-pound burger patty with chicharron in salsa verde, bacon, cheese and avocado, while the MKE Burger ($7.75) is topped with bacon, fried cheese curds, fried pickles, smoked cheddar and a fried egg. Sandwiches, salads, appetizers are also available, with brunch to be added soon. Forty taps behind the bar are filled with mostly local brews. (Lacey Muszynski)
Toast231 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
A breakfast, brunch and lunch spot opened in the former Zak’s Café space on Mar. 5. Toast is a whimsical, playful space with bright orange accent walls and colorful plates and coffee mugs. The menu includes starters, griddled items, tacos, breakfast sandwiches and benedicts. The maple bacon cinnamon roll pull apart bread ($4.95) smothered with a maple bacon glaze is an early favorite. Benedicts come in three styles: classic, poblano steak, and crab ($9.95-$14.95). Pancake sliders ($13.95) use pancakes as the bread in sandwiches filled with eggs, bacon, beer cheese, hashbrowns and strawberry jam. A donut special is available daily, with flavors like Butterfinger and strawberry mango. (Lacey Muszynski)
2Mesa Mexican Eatery4110 W Martin Dr, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
The chef and owner of Il Mito Trattoria e Enoteca in Wauwatosa and Zesti in Hartland opened a Mexican restaurant in the Martin Drive neighborhood near the Miller Brewery and Harley-Davidson headquarters on Mar. 29. 2Mesa has a modern Mexican menu that spans breakfast to dinner. Jalisco-style steak salad ($10.95), available at lunch, includes grilled steak, chorizo potatoes, pinto beans and panela cheese on mixed greens. Tacos are served with rice, beans and mixed greens and include braised lamb ($11.95) with mint pico de gallo. Mexican-style chicken schnitzel ($15.95) combines German and Mexican heritage with a creamy lime and serrano sauce, rice, beans and wilted spinach. (Lacey Muszynski)
Fish Cheeks6818 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
A sushi-and-seafood restaurant finally opened in Wauwatosa in early April after being proposed almost five years ago. Fish Cheeks’ owners John and Lori Steiner previously ran a sushi restaurant in Oconomowoc until 2007 and ran into a number of hurdles with this project. Sushi rolls are the focus of the menu, ranging from simple vegetarian rolls to specialty rolls like the lobster roll ($18). Appetizers like pork gyoza ($7) and seafood entrées like black cod with miso ($22) join beef tenderloin, chicken, shrimp and scallop hibachi dinners ($18-$26, prepared in the kitchen) on the dinner menu.
Cocina 10221022 S 1st St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
A Mexican restaurant opened in the former Chez Jacques building in Walker’s Point in early April. Cocina 1022 is owned by the current operators of Jalisco on North Avenue—Kevin Lopez and his mother, Judith Figueroa. The menu includes Mexican staples, like various tortas ($7-$8) at lunch, tacos ($2.50-$3) with fillings like pork al pastor, shrimp with garlic and tequila, and lengua. At dinner, the molcajete ($15-$27) with various meats and vegetables is a centerpiece, along with a richly colored chicken mole ($13). Side choices go beyond rice and refried beans, including frijoles charros, papas con chorizo and esquite, a creamy corn street food. Full review. (Lacey Muszynski)
Belli's Bistro + Spirits3001 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
A restaurant serving Southern-inspired dishes opened in the former Pastiche space in Bay View in late March. Belli’s relies partially on family recipes of the owner, Charmice Dodson, who previously ran a catering business. The menu includes appetizers like whole chicken wings ($10) in one of five flavors and loaded fries ($9-$14) with cheese, bacon and sour cream. Shrimp and grits ($14) are topped with poblano cream sauce, and blackened or fried catfish ($14) is served with sides like macaroni and cheese, roasted fingerling potatoes and asparagus. Weekly steak and seafood specials are also offered. (Lacey Muszynski)
Pizza Di Famiglia2242 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
A New York-style pizza spot moved into a former Jimmy Johns in Bay View in early April. Pizza Di Famiglia is owned by Besart Bajrami who is originally from Brooklyn, N.Y. The shop serves pizza by the slice as well as whole pies, salads and calzones for takeout or dining in. Pizzas come in 14- and 18-inch sizes. Grandma’s ($16.49-$20.49) is based on a family recipe and includes multiple cheeses, basil, garlic and tomato sauce. Chicken bacon ranch ($15.99-$19.99) and macaroni and cheese ($12.49-$15.99) are less traditional options. Stromboli ($9.49) are 15 inches long and include one topping—or add more for a few more bucks. (Lacey Muszynski)
Point Burger Bar (New Berlin)4900 S Moorland Rd, New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151
A family burger restaurant and bar opened in New Berlin on Apr. 11 in the former Quaker State & Lube building. This is the fourth area location for Point Burger Bar, which originally opened in 2015 on the Northwest side of Milwaukee. The menu is centered on an extensive build-your-own burger selection, including lamb ($12.95+) and bison ($14.95+) in addition to the traditional beef patty. Sandwiches, wraps, appetizers and salads complete the menu.
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria249 N Water St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A global street food restaurant and tequilaria opened on Apr. 25 in the former Water Buffalo in the Third Ward. Blue Bat Kitchen is run by Hospitality Democracy, the same restaurant group that ran Water Buffalo. The space has been refreshed with new flooring, furniture and décor with warm wood, exposed brick and agave plant motifs. The menu consists of appetizers, bowls, salads and tacos. Flavors are eclectic, with options like sweet corn hush puppies ($6.50), a Moroccan cauliflower bowl ($12) with golden raisins and harissa, and tacos with fillings from smoked brisket ($3.75) with Alabama white barbecue sauce to Baja ($3.75) with fried fish and cilantro slaw. The tequila and mezcal menu includes more than 150 varieties, including flights ($18-$21) and a variety of cocktails. (Lacey Muszynski)
Kanpai 22150 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Kanpai opened a second location in early May in the former Izumi’s building on the East Side. The space has been fully remodeled with a modern aesthetic and plans are in the works to build a patio, though that will likely not be open until late this year. The menu at Kanpai 2 is the same as the original location with a focus on maki and sashimi with appetizers and entrées from the kitchen. (Lacey Muszynski)
Char'd222 E Erie St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A new restaurant moved into the former Hinterland space in the Third Ward in the middle of May. Char’d is an upscale modern Korean restaurant run by executive chef Yosub Yoon, who has worked all over the globe, including in Seoul. For lunch, the sleek restaurant operates as a casual café with an abbreviated menu along with coffee, tea and smoothies. At night, a full menu and bar is offered with a focus on the grill and ssam portion of the menu. Meats, like beef bulgogi ($25), are served on sizzling lava stones along with vegetables and dipping sauces, plus a basket of leafy greens for assembling wraps. There are also small plates and other entrées, including Korean fried chicken wings ($12), short ribs and bone marrow ($35) with potatoes, pickles and sweet potato purée, and steamed pork dumplings ($6). (Lacey Muszynski)
Boone & Crockett818 S. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Boone & Crockett and Taco Moto completed their move to a new location on May 3. The new space, located farther north in Harbor View, is brighter and more spacious. The cozy, inviting feel is the same, however, with multicolored stained wood accents, taxidermy and a centerpiece chandelier. Taco Moto (formerly Gypsy Taco), which had been permanently parked on B&C’s patio, has also made the move and will continue dishing up modern tacos to go with signature cocktails. A patio is in the works, and the large event space next door operated by B&C, The Cooperage, is open and available for rent. Full review. (Lacey Muszynski)
Celesta1978 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A vegan restaurant opened in the former Jow Nai Fouquet space on the East Side in June. Celesta is run by Melanie Manuel, who also owns a vegan pop-up and catering company, Beatrix Foods. Like Beatrix, Celesta’s food is inspired by a variety of global cuisines and flavors. Arancini ($9) are made with lemon risotto and cauliflower ($9) is roasted with tahini, golden raisins, mint and dill. For mains, choose between a lasagna ($14) with vegan béchemel and rosemary sage sausage, a “turkey” club ($12) with seitan and tempeh, and ramen ($15) with sunflower seed broth, among other options. A full bar is available along with grab-and-go items, including the house-made meat substitutes.
Tavo's Latin Fusion5814 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53213
A new Mexican and Latin American restaurant has opened in the former Quiote space on Bluemound Road. Tavo’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner from executive chef Gustavo Camacho who has been working in the Milwaukee service industry for more than 20 years. Appetizers include three types of guacamole ($7.99-$9.99) and sincronizadas ($4.99), a popular Mexican ham and cheese quesadilla. Gorditas, sopes, enchiladas and tacos ($12.99 each) are available with meat choices like steak, shrimp and cactus. The pineapple pastor express ($19.99), a half pineapple filled with pastor meat, and ribeye steak tacos ($17.99) are kitchen specialties. (Lacey Muszynski)
Tied House124 N Water St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A new bar and restaurant has opened in the Third Ward in the former Irish Pub spot. The name of the bar, Tied House, is an homage to the building’s history as a Pabst tied house when it was built in 1904. The space has been updated with modern touches and includes a large, secluded patio surrounded by greenery. The menu includes upscale bar food appetizers like a charcuterie and cheese board ($18), grilled smoked chicken wings ($12) and maple BBQ pork belly ($12). Creative flatbreads like fried chicken and jam ($14) with onion jam and smoked blue cheese, and sandwiches including a Texas burger ($13) with onion rings and smoked cheddar make up the rest of the menu. (Lacey Muszynski)
Zisters13425 Watertown Plank Rd, Elm Grove, Wisconsin 53122
Elm Grove has a new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot in the former Penelope’s. The owners of Zisters remodeled the space into a modern, industrial atmosphere with sleek tables and garage doors that open in summer. The menu is divided into sweet and savory brunch sections, along with omelets, apps, salads, sandwiches and flatbreads. Eggs benedict ($12) come three ways: traditional, salmon and Florentine, and you can try all three in a flight ($14). On the sweet side, pancakes can be topped with mixed berries and ricotta, bacon, or bananas and walnuts ($9). For lunch, chicken panini ($12), blackened salmon sandwich ($14) and a steak wrap ($13) are all served with fries, salad or fruit. (Lacey Muszynski)
Aloha Pokē220 E Buffalo St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A new outlet of a Chicago-based pokē chain has opened in the Third Ward. Aloha Pokē lets diners customize their own Hawaiian-inspired pokē bowl ($7-$14.50) assembly-line style. You choose the size of your bowl, a base of greens or rice ...
Blue's Egg (Shorewood)4195 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
Popular breakfast, brunch and lunch spot Blue’s Egg has opened its second location on Oakland Avenue in Shorewood. The atmosphere is similar to the West Side location, with a modernized, vintage diner feel, though this location has more natural light from large windows and garage doors which can be opened. The menu is the same at both locations, save for one new item: a beef cheek benedict ($12.95). A full bar is also offered at the Shorewood location. (Lacey Muszynski)
View MKE1818 N Hubbard St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Despite a contentious start related to the sale of the restaurant’s building and subsequent closing of Wolf Peach, View MKE has opened in the enviable building in Brewer’s Hill. Owners Carl Tomich and his wife, Kim, also operate StoneFire Pizza Co. in New Berlin. Chefs Zach Panoske, formerly at Harbor House, and Paris Dreibelbis, formerly at Ardent, are behind the menu of locally sourced small plates and pizzas with international flavors. The dinner menu is divided into sections land, sea and garden, along with boards and snacks and Milwaukee-style pizza. Charcuterie and cheese boards ($19-$22) are chef’s choice, and adobo roasted peanuts ($6) go well with cocktails. Korean beef tartare is served with a gochujang aioli and soy egg yolk, seared sea scallops come with creamed corn and mole, and a tomato salad has cucumber, ricotta, and basil-walnut pesto. Thin-crust pizzas ($14-$15) come with toppings like chicken and chorizo with Peppadew peppers, pimento cheese and kale with lardons, and wild mushrooms. Brunch is served on weekends and includes okonomiyaki, a savory Japanese pancake, and baklava French toast. (Lacey Muszynski)
OYeah Chicken & More3322 W Loomis Rd, Greenfield, Wisconsin 53221
A counter service restaurant has opened in the former Pizza Hut building near Point Loomis. OYeah Chicken & More serves up food from three cuisines: Southern, Chinese and Mexican, along with American standards like burgers and cheesesteaks. Fried chicken comes in individual ($3.99-$6.99) or family meals ($8.99-$19.98) served with biscuits. Whole chicken wings baked with Indian and Middle Eastern spices ($6.99-$8.99) are topped with thinly sliced potatoes. Mexican dishes include quesadillas ($4.99) and a taco bowl ($4.99) that can be topped with various meats. Stir-fried noodles ($5.99), fried rice ($5.99), pepper steak ($9.99) and sesame chicken ($8.99) round out the Chinese American menu. (Lacey Muszynski)
Casablanca (Brookfield)17800 W Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
Casablanca, a Middle Eastern restaurant on Brady Street, has opened a second location in Brookfield. The new location is about 12,000 square feet and took about a year longer to open than expected due to expanding plans for renovations of the building which formerly housed Hōm Wood-Fired Grill. Like the Brady location, the new Casablanca has a second-floor rooftop deck and bar, along with windows at the front of the restaurant that can be fully opened in good weather. The menu at the new location is similar to Brady Street’s, including a full daily vegetarian buffet (sides of meat can be ordered separately). A hummus appetizer ($5.95-$7.95) can be topped with meat ($9.95) for a heartier starter. Chicken, beef, lamb and shrimp shish kabobs ($16.95-$21.95) are cooked with tomatoes, peppers and onions and served with basmati rice. Wraps come stuffed with chicken shawarma ($10.95), lamb kifta ($10.95) and falafel ($9.95), among others. (Lacey Muszynski)
Jose's Blue Sombrero (Wauwatosa)7615 W State St, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
Jose’s Blue Sombrero has opened in the former Chancery location in downtown Wauwatosa. This is the fourth location for the local restaurant. The space has been remodeled to include seating on two floors, a balcony on the second floor overlooking Downtown and private party spaces. The décor is colorful and bright, with a brand-new bar and exposed Cream City brick. The menu is similar to that of the other locations. Guacamole is made tableside in a molcajete ($9.95). A hot molcajete also holds various combinations of sizzling meats and vegetables ($15.95-$27.95), served with tortillas and beans. A large section of tacos runs the gamut from beef short ribs marinated in soy sauce and mirin ($3) to chipotle and tequila shrimp ($3). (Lacey Muszynski)
Fusion Poke1813 E Kenilworth Pl, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Another new poke and ramen spot has opened on the East Side in the former Hotch space. Fusion Poke is the second location of a Chicago restaurant that’s capitalizing on the trend of Hawaiian seafood. And though the focus is on poke, ramen, Thai rolled ice cream, bubble tea and shaved ice are also available. Poke is available in six signature bowls in two sizes ($9.59-$12.59), or customers can choose to make their own with options like tuna, salmon, octopus and five different sauces and unlimited toppings included in the price. There are a number of styles of ramen ($11.99), including ever popular tonkotsu. Shaved ice ($5.75) is made with a Taiwanese machine that makes ribbons of ice and is available in flavors like mango and matcha. (Lacey Muszynski)
Fiesta Café1407 S 1st St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
A new breakfast, brunch and lunch spot has opened in the former Wayward Kitchen building on South First Street. Fiesta Café is owned by Rosa-Isela Real and Valdemar Escobar, who also own Fat Valdy’s and the Chicken Palace restaurants. They serve American and Mexican cuisine, including chilaquiles ($12); Florentine crepes ($11) with spinach, mushrooms and hollandaise; and churro French toast ($12) for breakfast. Lunch items include a chicken avocado salad ($9) with citrus chipotle dressing and sandwiches and burgers like the Monterrey club ($12). Fresh juices, a coffee bar, beer, wine and cocktails, including a Southwest bloody ($10) garnished with a beef stick, are available. (Lacey Muszynski)
Pita Palace Mediterranean Cuisine789 W Layton Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
The owners of Al-Yousef Supermarket, which is well known for its small restaurant, have opened a counter-service, standalone restaurant. Pita Palace serves much of the same Mediterranean and Middle Eastern menu with some additions. Appetizers are mostly classics, like falafel (six pieces for $2.99) and foul mudamas ($5.99), a dip of mashed fava beans, garlic and lemon. Sandwiches like beef shawarma ($5.99) come in Lebanon or pita bread with pickles, onions, tomatoes and tahini. Entrees come as a platter with rice, hummus and Jerusalem salad, topped with items like beef shish kabob ($12.99), lamb chops ($15.99) and chicken kafta kabob ($10.95). (Lacey Muszynski)
Shah Jee's (On Downer Ave.)3118 N Downer Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Popular Downtown lunch spot Shah Jee’s has opened a second location on the East Side in the former Dog Haus space (with plans to open two other locations soon as well). The menu at the new location will be the same as the Jefferson Street location, and the food will be prepared in that location as well. The largely vegetarian menu includes chana masala ($7), aalu palak ($8) with spinach and potatoes, saag paneer ($8) and chicken masala ($9). Unlike the original location, the Downer spot is open for lunch and dinner. There is a small seating area, but the owners expect to do a lot of takeout for UW-Milwaukee students and employees. (Lacey Muszynski)
SmallPie2504 E Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
The owner of Honeypie and Palomino has opened a pie shop in a former commercial garage in Bay View. SmallPie serves a variety of sweet and savory pies and other baked goods for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Pies are individual servings and include a rotating mix of fillings. On the savory side ($6) are Wisconsin cheeseburger pies, Cuban pork with shredded pork, ham and pickles, and curry vegetable. Sweet pies ($5-$7) come in hand-pie varieties or mini pies in flavors like chocolate cream, peach and apple. Side salads, a few sandwiches and bagels are also available. (Lacey Muszynski)
Uncle Paulie's Brick Oven Pizzeria4395 S 76th St, Greenfield, Wisconsin 53220
A pizzeria has opened in the former Mad Dog Saloon in Greenfield. Uncle Paulie’s owners installed a huge, rotating, brick pizza oven imported from Italy that can hold up to 14 pizzas at a time. It turns out 12-inch pizzas on a thin, yeasted crust with some charring. The My Cousin Vinny ($15.50) includes ricotta, sausage, meatballs, roasted red peppers and basil, while the bianco ($14) is a white pie with garlic sauce, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, olive oil and shaved parmesan cheese. There are also appetizers like antipasto ($16.50) with cured meats, cheeses and garnishes, pasta entrees from meat lasagna ($14) to linguine carbonara ($12) and a Friday night fish fry ($13.50). (Lacey Muszynski)
Glass + Griddle1130 N. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
A new beer hall-style restaurant has opened in a former Pabst Brewery distribution center next to the new Milwaukee Brewing space. Glass + Griddle is an expansive, bright space that includes an outdoor beer garden. Both executive chef Kyle Toner and chef de cuisine Dan Pope worked at the recently closed Wolf Peach. The menu focuses on snacks, sandwiches and burgers and incorporates byproducts from the brewery next door whenever possible. Brewery granola ($3), for instance, uses spent beer grain along with nuts and dried cranberries. Pretzel pierogi ($10) are stuffed with either brat or cheese curds; disco fries ($11) are topped with Italian beef. Falafel ($10), Italian roast pork with broccoli rabe, and a G + G fancy burger ($12) with beer cheese round out the sandwiches. Besides MKE Brewing beer, there are also cocktails, sparkling Rishi iced tea and kombucha on tap. (Lacey Muszynski)
Good Land Wing Co.2911 N Oakland Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
A new chicken wing restaurant has opened in the former Cold Stone Creamery space on Oakland Avenue. The way Good Land Wing Co. plans to stand out in a sea of wing competitors is with a cooking process that involves no frying. All wings and sides are baked, and, indeed the restaurant’s tagline is “no fryers allowed.” Wings are available in bone-in, boneless and naked boneless, which is essentially a chicken breast. Sides include white cheddar mac and cheese, waffle fries and onion rings. Skillets, like a tater tot version topped with boneless chicken, and salads and wraps like the bourbon fire chicken with sriracha bourbon wing sauce, bacon and pineapple are also available. (Lacey Muszynski)
Public Table5835 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
A new pub located in a former storefront opened in West Allis on Aug. 23. Public Table is named after the restaurant’s main, communal table, which, along with the bar and other tables, is made from cypress reclaimed from brewery’s mash. The food menu is small and changes often based on what’s fresh and in season. Salads, sandwiches, flat breads and sliders make regular appearances. A Wisconsin cheese and cured meat board ($15) is designed for sharing, while an open-face flank steak sandwich ($14) with garlic aioli is meant for a single diner. Flat breads come with ingredients like roasted brie and mushroom ($12) or three cheese and tomato ($9). Braised pork belly tacos ($7.50) are topped with red cabbage slaw and sweet corn relish. Local beers, cold brew coffee, kombucha and cocktails are all on tap. According to the menu, each meal served results in a donation being made to Wisconsin’s Hunger Task Force. (Lacey Muszynski)
MidTown Grill8913 W North Ave, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53226
A breakfast-and-lunch spot opened in the former John’s Sandwich Shop in Wauwatosa. MidTown Grill is owned by Mike Topolovich, who also owns popular nearby North Avenue Grill. The space will be familiar to many customers. It has a dining counter and a row of booths in a very similar layout to the North Ave Grill before it expanded. The menu focuses on breakfast, including crème brûlée French toast ($9) with macerated berries and crème anglaise, Southern turkey sliders ($9) with deep-fried turkey, over-easy eggs and cranberry sage relish on biscuits and a chorizo and avocado skillet ($11). For lunch, there’s an ahi tuna salad ($12), burgers ($9+), and a yard bird sandwich ($11) with fried chicken, Korean sweet chili gochujang and pickles. For dessert, try a milkshake ($6) like the s’mores made with graham crackers, chocolate sauce and marshmallow whip. (Lacey Muszynski)
Up-Down Milwaukee615 E Brady St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A new arcade bar and pizza joint opened in late August in the former Comedy Cafe space on Brady Street. This is the fourth location for Up-Down, with the other locations in Des Moines, Iowa, Kansas City, Mo., and Minneapolis. The arcade bar concept plays on nostalgia with more than 60 arcade games, plus skee-ball, pinball machines and patio games on the expansive double patio. A simple menu of pizza is sold by the slice ($4-$5) or whole ($20-$25) and includes options like mac and cheese with bacon, Mona Lisa, vegetarian with spinach and artichokes and Philly beef. A few salads ($6) are also available. There are two bars (one on each floor) that serve almost 60 tap beers. (Lacey Muszynski)
Pizano's Pizza and Pasta1154 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A Chicago pizza chain opened in the MSOE Grohmann Tower apartments Downtown. Pizano’s announced their plans to open in that spot almost two years ago. This is the sixth location of the restaurant, with the others all in the Chicagoland area. The large space seats 220 diners and is decorated in Wisconsin-themed sports memorabilia, not Illinois (phew!). Pizza—deep dish ($13.45-$29.95) and thin crust ($19.20-$26.70)—are the focus, but the menu is lengthy and includes all types of Italian American dishes. Fried calamari ($14.25) is the highlight of the appetizer menu, while Chicago-area favorite chicken vesuvio ($16.95) with wine, garlic, oregano and potatoes is something you won’t find anywhere else in our neck of the woods. A long list of pastas, including homemade lobster ravioli ($18.95) and sandwiches, burgers and desserts round out the menu. (Lacey Muszynski)
Taco Bar MKE782 N. Jefferson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A modern taco shop opened in the former Peking House space Downtown. Taco Bar is owned by Mazen Muna, who also owns Plum Lounge next door as well as the Dogg Haus—one location of which is opening right next door. The shiny, upscale space includes a dramatic backlit tree sculpture holding tequila bottles behind the bar. About 18 types of tacos are offered, which you have to order at the counter or bar. Inspiration for the tacos comes from all over the globe. The Mongolian beef ($4.50) includes grilled steak, scallions, cucumber and sesame; tika taco ($4.25) has spicy tikka chicken, jalapeños, cilantro and raita sauce; falafel ($3.75) is topped with hummus, Jerusalem salad, tahini and mint; and the three-legged pig ($4.25) contains herb-roasted pork, bacon, chicharrónes and apple vinaigrette. (Lacey Muszynski)
R&R Poke1460 Underwood Ave, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
A poke, sushi and smoothie restaurant opened in Wauwatosa in September. R&R Poke is named for owners Ren Zhang and his wife, Rachael Zhao. Zhang grew up in the restaurant industry and previously owned Cheng Wong in West Milwaukee. The storefront, counter-service restaurant allows diners to see their poke being made behind the counter. Signature poke bowls include the seafood harvest ($13.95) with tuna, salmon, shrimp, avocado, mango, spicy mayo and eel sauce; and seafood-less chicken gone wild ($8.95) with chicken and sweet teriyaki. Diners can also build their own poke in a rice bowl, sushi, burrito or salad format. The restaurant also offers a large selection of fruit and herbal teas ($2.25+), fresh juices ($4.75-$5.75), fruit smoothies ($4.25-$5.25) and bubble milk tea ($3.55-$4.55). (Lacey Muszynski)
Tavern at Turner Hall1034 N. Vel Phillips Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
The restaurant inside Turner Hall in Downtown Milwaukee has reopened. The Tavern at Turner Hall (as it’s now called) is being operated by Mike Eitel and his Caravan Hospitality group, which also operates Nomad World Pub and SportClub. The décor is vintage social club with some Cuban influences. The food menu is an eclectic mix of bar favorites, sandwiches, trendy bowls and substantial entrees. Four types of wings ($14 for a dozen), from piri piri to lemon parmesan garlic, are offered. Burgers are one-third pound and come with toppings like caramelized onions, pepperjack cheese, chipotle aioli and avocado ($12). Cubanos ($9) and brats ($6) span the sandwiches, while entrees range from herb-crusted salmon ($20) to a 12-ounce ribeye ($28). (Lacey Muszynski)
Trouble and Sons133 East Silver Spring Drive, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
A new pizzeria opened in October in the location of the former Roman Candle pizzeria in Whitefish Bay. Trouble and Sons is owned by Anne Marie Arroyo and Temela Greene, who also own Moxie just down the street. The new space has similar quirky, shabby-chic décor with an emphasis on artwork and accommodating families. Pizzas have a medium-thick, doughy crust, described as “homestyle.” At opening, the focus is on pizzas, soups and salads, but there are plans to add pasta to the menu in the future. A full bar is available, including cocktails, draft beer and a curated selection of Italian wines. (Lacey Muszynski)
East Town Kitchen & Bar323 E Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Millioke has rebranded and changed formats to an upscale comfort food venue. East Town Kitchen & Bar has a focus on Milwaukee and local ingredients, just like its new name. The space features a new layout with a subway tile-backed relocated bar and new banquette seating. Small plates include BLT deviled eggs, a jumbo pretzel with cheddar beer cheese and Widmer’s cheese curds. Two burgers feature Fred Linz Farms beef and toppings like white barbecue sauce and thick-cut peppered bacon. Beer-battered walleye, fried chicken with a hot honey drizzle and baked macaroni and cheese round out the entrees. Brunch includes items like biscuits and gravy and an appropriately named 32-ounce “Big Ass Bloody Mary.” (Lacey Muszynski)
Freshii250 E Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A Canadian-based fast casual chain opened in the Two-Fifty Building Downtown. Freshii serves salads, wraps, bowls, burritos, frozen yogurt and fresh juices to health-conscious diners. Salads and wraps can be ordered in styles like Cobb and Southwestern fiesta or as build-your-own. Bowls are made with bases like brown rice, quinoa or rice noodles with flavor influences from the Mediterranean and Southeast Asia. This is the first location in Milwaukee, but not the first in the state. Madison’s two locations closed last month, leaving an Appleton, Wisc., location outside of our area. (Lacey Muszynski)
Interval1600 N Jackson St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A café by day and restaurant by night opened in the former Pleasant Kafe space on Nov. 12. Interval is operated by the guys behind Pilcrow Coffee and aims to be a casual meeting space for the neighborhood all day long. Breakfast includes homemade biscuits served with or without sausage ($4-$6), banana bread ($4) and nitro, pour-over, espresso and Brazilian drinks. At dinner, the atmosphere remains relaxed and comfortable in the minimalist space, while the menu will serve upscale small plates, pasta and larger plates for sharing. Dishes will change frequently, but expect items like pork belly with popped sorghum, vegetable salads with black garlic, pork fat madelines with cheese foam and steak tartare—all for around $10. (Lacey Muszynski)
Merge1932 E Kenilworth Pl, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A modern bar and restaurant serving Korean-style fried chicken wings opened in the former Yokohama space. Merge owners Choonghoon Lee and Lane Kim also own Char’d, a Korean restaurant that opened earlier this year. The fusion menu includes bar snacks and appetizers like Korean-influenced loaded fries, tacos and burgers. The signature item is Korean fried chicken, which is known for its extreme crispness and sweet-and-spicy sauce. Cocktails with homemade syrups and weekend brunch are available. The interior of the space is sleek and playful, and includes custom murals inspired by Black Cat Alley next door. (Lacey Muszynski)
Sabor Tropical2258 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
A Caribbean and Latin American-inspired restaurant opened in the former Riviera Maya spot on Nov. 1 (which has moved about a block down the street). Sabor Tropical serves dishes from Puerto Rico, Argentina, Mexico and Cuba, among others. Plantains play a big role on the menu in items like tostones rellenos ($8-$10) stuffed with your choice of meat; mofongo rellenos ($15-$24), an entree made of mashed plantains with chicharrónes and topped with shrimp, lobster or fish; and el jibarito ($11), a sandwich with smashed plantains taking the place of bread. Other options include Cuban ropa vieja ($12) with shredded flank steak and olives, pechuga con mole ($12) and gazpacho with shrimp, cucumbers and onion served with chicharrónes ($10). Tropical drinks like mojitos, caipirinhas and piña coladas are the bar’s specialty. (Lacey Muszynski)
Tusk5513 W North Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
A new restaurant named after the owner’s appreciation for elephants opened in Washington Heights on Nov. 16. Tusk is run by Christine McRoberts, who also owns McBob’s just a few blocks away. The restaurant will be collaborating with the new Vennture Brew Co. next door to incorporate their beer, coffee and brewing byproducts into the menu, as well as several items for customers with special diets. A make-your-own board item includes meats, cheeses and accoutrements for sharing, along with apps like tempura green beans and chicken wings. Beef ramen made with stout ($15), sandwiches like grilled cheese and pulled pork and entrees such as blackened salmon ($14) round out the menu. (Lacey Muszynski)
Crossroads Collective2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A food hall has opened in the East Side spot that most recently housed a couple sports bar concepts and, more famously, Oriental Drugs. The 7,000-square-foot space has seating for almost 100 in a modern take on a food court. There are six food vendors currently operating, with two additional planned. Vendors open now are: Heaven’s Table, Frida, The Laughing Taco, Beerline Café, Falafel Guys and Scratch Ice Cream. (Lacey Muszynski)
The Angry Taco753 N Water St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A new Mexican spot opened in the former Bruegger’s Bagels Downtown on Dec. 3. Angry Taco is a counter-service restaurant that focuses on tacos and has a lucha libre theme. Corn tortillas are made daily in-restaurant. You can choose to fill them with asada, al pastor, chicken, ground beef or a vegetarian option with chipotle chickpea and buffalo cauliflower ($2.75-$3.25). On Fridays, shrimp and tilapia options ($3.75) are added. Nachos ($8-$8.75), burritos or bowls ($8.50-$9.75), quesadillas ($8-$8.50) and tamales ($2.50) are also available. The restaurant has a liquor license, so beer (including Explorium Brewpub options) and margaritas are offered, as well as agua frescas. (Lacey Muszynski)
Momo Mee110 E Greenfield Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
An Asian restaurant specializing in dumplings and noodle dishes opened in the Harbor View neighborhood on Dec. 12. Momo Mee is run by Tony Ho, the former chef at RuYi in Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. The menu features dishes from all over Asia, including India, China and Korea. On the dumpling side are xiao long bao (aka Shanghai soup dumplings) filled with rich broth ($12), pork potstickers ($8) and Sichuan wontons ($8). Homemade noodles appear in various types of ramen ($14), yakisoba with pork belly, beef, chicken or shrimp ($13-$16) and dan noodles ($12). Non-noodle entrees like Japanese garlic eggplant ($12) and a selection of sakes are also available. (Lacey Muszynski)
Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern234 E Vine St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
A diner and tavern in the works for over two years opened in Brewer’s Hill in December. Uncle Wolfie’s is open for breakfast and lunch only, but sports a tavern style, feel and “beer goes with breakfast” slogan. About half the food menu is dedicated to breakfast items and half to lunch. Steak and eggs ($18) come with a 10-ounce, dry-aged, New York strip steak, while a breakfast burrito ($14) is filled with coffee-rubbed pork, sweet potatoes, eggs and salsa verde. Entree salads ($10-$15) include BLT and steak versions, and burgers ($11-$12) are stuffed with American cheese. Other sandwiches include a Millee cheese steak ($12) with beer cheese sauce and chicken salad ($10) with tarragon and cherries. (Lacey Muszynski)
